PXDC Price Today

The live PXDC (PXDC) price today is $ 1.015, with a 0.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current PXDC to USD conversion rate is $ 1.015 per PXDC.

PXDC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 521,284, with a circulating supply of 513.47K PXDC. During the last 24 hours, PXDC traded between $ 0.988817 (low) and $ 1.1 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.24, while the all-time low was $ 0.580719.

In short-term performance, PXDC moved -0.66% in the last hour and -0.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.45K.

PXDC (PXDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 521.28K$ 521.28K $ 521.28K Volume (24H) $ 11.45K$ 11.45K $ 11.45K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 521.28K$ 521.28K $ 521.28K Circulation Supply 513.47K 513.47K 513.47K Total Supply 513,467.7195144366 513,467.7195144366 513,467.7195144366

The current Market Cap of PXDC is $ 521.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.45K. The circulating supply of PXDC is 513.47K, with a total supply of 513467.7195144366. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 521.28K.