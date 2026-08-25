Purple Price Today

The live Purple (PURPLE) price today is $ 0, with a 14.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current PURPLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PURPLE.

Purple currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 290,092, with a circulating supply of 999.66M PURPLE. During the last 24 hours, PURPLE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00307484, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PURPLE moved -0.03% in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 767.82.

Purple (PURPLE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 290.09K$ 290.09K $ 290.09K Volume (24H) $ 767.82$ 767.82 $ 767.82 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 290.09K$ 290.09K $ 290.09K Circulation Supply 999.66M 999.66M 999.66M Total Supply 999,659,039.9102403 999,659,039.9102403 999,659,039.9102403

The current Market Cap of Purple is $ 290.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 767.82. The circulating supply of PURPLE is 999.66M, with a total supply of 999659039.9102403. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 290.09K.