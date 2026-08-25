PureFi Price (UFI)
The live PureFi (UFI) price today is $ 0.0045249, with a 2.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current UFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0045249 per UFI.
PureFi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 422,937, with a circulating supply of 93.47M UFI. During the last 24 hours, UFI traded between $ 0.00441864 (low) and $ 0.00463736 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.575568, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, UFI moved +0.21% in the last hour and +26.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 181.34.
The current Market Cap of PureFi is $ 422.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 181.34. The circulating supply of UFI is 93.47M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 452.49K.
+0.21%
+2.01%
+26.97%
+26.97%
In 2040, the price of PureFi could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
PureFi Protocol - the one-stop compliance protocol for DeFi
PureFi (UFI) is on the mission to bridge a gap between TradFi (Traditional Finance) and DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to facilitate real mass adoption.Its a decentralized protocol that maintains users’ anonymity through Zero-Proof Knowledge architecture. PureFi provides compliance tools (AML, KYC) through Verifiable Credentials & Self Sovereign Identity to protect entities and investors against dirty money risks while interacting with DeFi projects. We will enable institutional investors to participate in a growing DeFi sector through these needed sets of tools.
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What is PureFi about?
PureFi (UFI) aims to connect Traditional Finance (TradFi) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi), facilitating mass adoption. As a decentralized protocol, it ensures user anonymity through Zero-Knowledge Proof architecture. PureFi offers compliance tools like AML and KYC via Verifiable Credentials and Self-Sovereign Identity, safeguarding entities and investors from financial risks in DeFi interactions.
What makes PureFi unique?
PureFi uniquely enables institutional investors to engage with the DeFi sector by providing essential compliance tools while maintaining user anonymity and mitigating financial risks.
What is the current price of PureFi?
Trading at ₦6.146059390481449164000, PureFi has shown a price movement of 2.00% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact UFI's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 93468053.60084653 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of PureFi?
Its market capitalization is ₦574464832.46746948332000, ranking #3713 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
UFI recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₦6.0017290691853854304000 and ₦6.2988110179325627296000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does PureFi fit within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Smart Contract Platform,Oracle,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Decentralized Identifier (DID),Zero Knowledge (ZK),Cybersecurity category?
As a Artificial Intelligence (AI),Smart Contract Platform,Oracle,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Decentralized Identifier (DID),Zero Knowledge (ZK),Cybersecurity token, UFI competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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