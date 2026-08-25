PureFi Price Today

The live PureFi (UFI) price today is $ 0.0045249, with a 2.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current UFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0045249 per UFI.

PureFi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 422,937, with a circulating supply of 93.47M UFI. During the last 24 hours, UFI traded between $ 0.00441864 (low) and $ 0.00463736 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.575568, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, UFI moved +0.21% in the last hour and +26.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 181.34.

PureFi (UFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 422.94K$ 422.94K $ 422.94K Volume (24H) $ 181.34$ 181.34 $ 181.34 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 452.49K$ 452.49K $ 452.49K Circulation Supply 93.47M 93.47M 93.47M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PureFi is $ 422.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 181.34. The circulating supply of UFI is 93.47M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 452.49K.