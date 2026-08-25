About PUPPERS PUPPERS is a token inspired by PulseChain founder Richard Heart's beloved Chihuahua, Puppers. Puppers dealt with serious health complications due to heart disease and despite Richard's determination to seek the best care for her, she ultimately passed away in 2019. This token serves as a heartfelt tribute to Puppers' special place in Richard's life and the PulseChain community. It symbolizes the community's deep appreciation for longevity research, reflecting their support for advancing medical science to improve and elongate lifespans. In memory of a beloved companion who left pawprints on many hearts.

What is the current live price of PUPPERS?

PUPPERS is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 5.04% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the PUPPERS market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is PUPPERS's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #6391, supported by a market capitalization of ₦63833500.65527772656000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 999995203.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence PUPPERS's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.