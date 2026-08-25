What is Pundi X PURSE about?

$PURSE, the Pundi X reward token, is now available on both BEP20 and Pundi X Chain. The purpose of the token is to incentivize XPOS usage, expand Pundi X Chain’s ecosystem, and increase $PUNDIX value through rewards, gamification (lucky draw/lottery), discount vouchers, and redemption for NFTs and other tokens.

What makes Pundi X PURSE unique?

$PURSE can be sent between Pundi X Chain and Binance Smart Chain. There are no pre-minted tokens or allocations for the team. The initial supply goes to $PUNDIX holders and is used to absorb $NPXSXEM tokens, thus ending support for $NPXSXEM.

Which blockchain network does Pundi X PURSE run on?

Pundi X PURSE operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of PURSE?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 0.00% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Pundi X PURSE belong to?

Pundi X PURSE falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,ERC 404 category. This classification helps investors compare PURSE with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Pundi X PURSE?

Its market capitalization is ₦99963620.61081410256000, placing the asset at rank #5861. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of PURSE is currently circulating?

There are 32413732341.119804 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Pundi X PURSE today?

Over the past day, PURSE generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Pundi X PURSE fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.