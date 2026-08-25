What is PUMPCORN about?

PUMPCORN is a bluechip memecoin on the TON blockchain, supported by the largest Telegram media outlet, Popcorn Today, which boasts 6 million followers. It has quickly become the fastest-growing memecoin on Telegram.

What makes PUMPCORN unique?

PUMPCORN's unique aspect is its rapid success. It flew through the BLUM Memepad in just 1 minute, reaching $1 million in the same amount of time, making it the fastest-growing memecoin on Telegram.

What's the history of PUMPCORN?

PUMPCORN started on the BLUM Memepad and quickly conquered the Ston.fi platform. It was launched in response to the demand from 6 million people who wanted something huge in the TON Ecosystem.

How much is PUMPCORN worth right now?

PUMPCORN is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is PUMPCORN going up or down today?

PUMPCORN has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Meme,TON Ecosystem,TON Meme ecosystem.

How popular is PUMPCORN today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling PUMPCORN.

What makes PUMPCORN different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Meme,TON Ecosystem,TON Meme category and built on the -- network, PUMPCORN offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much PUMPCORN exists in the market?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is PUMPCORN's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦9.385138227247148256000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.