About PulsePad PulsePad is the premier IDO platform for projects building on PulseChain — a new Ethereum sister chain designed to provide an idyllic environment for building powerful new applications, while simultaneously reducing the load on the Ethereum network.

Which blockchain network does PulsePad run on?

PulsePad operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of PLSPAD?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of -4.95% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does PulsePad belong to?

PulsePad falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Velas Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare PLSPAD with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of PulsePad?

Its market capitalization is ₦18750445.636774340456000, placing the asset at rank #7816. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of PLSPAD is currently circulating?

There are 170000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for PulsePad today?

Over the past day, PLSPAD generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, PulsePad fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.