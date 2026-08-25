What is the current price of Pullbase?

The live price of Pullbase (PULB) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Pullbase positioned in the market?

Pullbase currently sits at market rank #7015, supported by a market capitalization of ₦36935577.14101130348000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of PULB?

The circulating supply of PULB is 99999999999.99998 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Pullbase?

During the last 24 hours, Pullbase traded within a range of ₦0E-15 (24-hour low) and ₦0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Pullbase from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Pullbase reached an all-time high of ₦, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is PULB trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Pullbase?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,Clanker Ecosystem,AI Framework. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.