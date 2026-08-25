What makes PUGWIFHAT unique The project's aim is to rally the community together under the symbol of PUGWIFHAT and expand awareness of Sui and its ecosystem outside the normal crypto sphere, onboarding non-SUI and Web2 users. About PUGWIFHAT Launched on 9-12-2024, PUGWIFHAT (PUGWIF) is a meme coin on the Sui network. It experienced a liquidity pool drain in its first hours of existence. A group of on-chain traders were trading PUGWIF when the drain happened and they refused to accept it. They chased after the scammer by following the transactions to his personal wallet. After negotiations, they got him to burn the liquidity and his portion of the supply. This marked the beginning of the community takeover (CTO) of the project. A team was quickly assembled from the community, and they proceeded to revive the project and drive it forward.

How much is PUGWIFHAT worth right now?

PUGWIFHAT is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of -4.12% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is PUGWIF going up or down today?

PUGWIF has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Meme,Sui Ecosystem,Sui Meme ecosystem.

How popular is PUGWIFHAT today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling PUGWIF.

What makes PUGWIFHAT different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Meme,Sui Ecosystem,Sui Meme category and built on the -- network, PUGWIF offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much PUGWIF exists in the market?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is PUGWIFHAT's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦1.9126959518416245848000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.