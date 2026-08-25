What is Puffy about?

$PUFFY: The Meme Token on the Solana blockchain that’s all about fun, quality, and community. $PUFFY isn’t just any token; it’s represented by Puffy, the pufferfish who guides YOU to hidden treasures, with $PUFFY being the most valuable of all. The mission is straightforward: bring back the joy and quality to meme tokens, while ensuring the community always comes first.

What makes Puffy unique?

Community Focused: Puffy prioritises creating a welcoming, inclusive space where everyone’s voice is heard. $PUFFY is a token built by and for the community.

What can Puffy be used for?

Fun and Engagement: Puffy aims to make meme tokens exciting again with creative campaigns, engaging content, and continuous updates. From contests to challenges, $PUFFY is about having fun together. Team Spirit: Moving $PUFFY forward is a collective effort. Puffy believes in the strength of collaboration and unity, working together to navigate the crypto world.

What is the current price of Puffy?

Puffy is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 5.05% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Puffy is ₦, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of PUFFY today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦33785736.98398540664000, placing the asset at rank #7183 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Puffy's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with PUFFY.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 44440762209.54932 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Puffy fall under?

Puffy is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact PUFFY's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables PUFFY to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.