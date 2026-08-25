Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live PUFF price today is 0 USD.PUFF market cap is 47,488 USD. Track real-time PUFF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live PUFF price today is 0 USD.PUFF market cap is 47,488 USD. Track real-time PUFF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About PUFF

PUFF Price Info

What is PUFF

PUFF Official Website

PUFF Tokenomics

PUFF Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

PUFF Logo

PUFF Price (PUFF)

Unlisted

1 PUFF to USD Live Price:

$0.00033429
$0.00033429$0.00033429
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
PUFF (PUFF) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:55:53 (UTC+8)

PUFF Price Today

The live PUFF (PUFF) price today is $ 0, with a 0.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current PUFF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PUFF.

PUFF currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 47,488, with a circulating supply of 141.59M PUFF. During the last 24 hours, PUFF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.868751, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PUFF moved -0.12% in the last hour and -1.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 210.88.

PUFF (PUFF) Market Information

$ 47.49K
$ 47.49K$ 47.49K

$ 210.88
$ 210.88$ 210.88

$ 47.66K
$ 47.66K$ 47.66K

141.59M
141.59M 141.59M

142,097,002.19
142,097,002.19 142,097,002.19

The current Market Cap of PUFF is $ 47.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 210.88. The circulating supply of PUFF is 141.59M, with a total supply of 142097002.19. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 47.66K.

PUFF Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.868751
$ 0.868751$ 0.868751

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.12%

+0.57%

-1.00%

-1.00%

Price Prediction for PUFF

PUFF (PUFF) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PUFF in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
PUFF (PUFF) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of PUFF could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price PUFF will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PUFF price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking PUFF Price Prediction.

What is PUFF (PUFF)

$PUFF Token is the utility token of the StonedApeCrew NFT & will be used in the Cannabis Industry to pay for CBD, Weed & other Accessoires like Pens. The first-ever Token to get your Greens.

$PUFF will also play a major role in the Stoned Metaverse. Massive parts of the supply will be burned by using it for the first-ever NFT Evolution Process, Breeding Nuked Apes NFTs & to pay for side collections. Those $PUFF will be burned completely and therefore decrease the circulating supply!

The only ways to get $PUFF is by buying it off exchanges or staking a Stoned Ape of the Genesis Collection from https://stonedapecrew.com/

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

PUFF (PUFF) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Solana Ecosystem

About PUFF

What is PUFF about?

The $PUFF Token is the utility token of the StonedApeCrew NFT and will be used in the cannabis industry to pay for CBD, weed, and other accessories like pens. It is the first-ever token designed to facilitate the purchase of these products.

What makes PUFF unique?

$PUFF will play a significant role in the Stoned Metaverse, where a substantial portion of the supply will be burned through its use in the first-ever NFT Evolution Process, breeding Nuked Apes NFTs, and paying for side collections. This burn process will completely eliminate the used $PUFF, thereby decreasing the circulating supply.

What's the history of PUFF?

$PUFF can be obtained in two ways: by purchasing it from exchanges or by staking a Stoned Ape from the Genesis Collection, available on the StonedApeCrew website at https://stonedapecrew.com/

What is today's price of PUFF (PUFF)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 0.57%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of PUFF are in circulation?

The circulating supply of PUFF is 141592775.74411348, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own PUFF?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of PUFF across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of PUFF today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦64501772.04693651968000, positioning PUFF at rank #6385 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is PUFF being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of PUFF?

The recent price movement of 0.57% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PUFF

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:55:53 (UTC+8)

PUFF (PUFF) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about PUFF

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1496
$0.1496$0.1496

+398.66%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.2100
$2.2100$2.2100

+2,110.00%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008514
$0.008514$0.008514

+13.64%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.6930
$0.6930$0.6930

+87.80%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.2058
$3.2058$3.2058

-19.85%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.2100
$2.2100$2.2100

+2,110.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1496
$0.1496$0.1496

+398.66%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.6930
$0.6930$0.6930

+87.80%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.067564
$0.067564$0.067564

+82.46%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.092317
$0.092317$0.092317

+20.10%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage