What is PUFF about?

The $PUFF Token is the utility token of the StonedApeCrew NFT and will be used in the cannabis industry to pay for CBD, weed, and other accessories like pens. It is the first-ever token designed to facilitate the purchase of these products.

What makes PUFF unique?

$PUFF will play a significant role in the Stoned Metaverse, where a substantial portion of the supply will be burned through its use in the first-ever NFT Evolution Process, breeding Nuked Apes NFTs, and paying for side collections. This burn process will completely eliminate the used $PUFF, thereby decreasing the circulating supply.

What's the history of PUFF?

$PUFF can be obtained in two ways: by purchasing it from exchanges or by staking a Stoned Ape from the Genesis Collection, available on the StonedApeCrew website at https://stonedapecrew.com/

What is today's price of PUFF (PUFF)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 0.57%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of PUFF are in circulation?

The circulating supply of PUFF is 141592775.74411348, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own PUFF?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of PUFF across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of PUFF today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦64501772.04693651968000, positioning PUFF at rank #6385 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is PUFF being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of PUFF?

The recent price movement of 0.57% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.