Pubhouse Dominance Index Price Today

The live Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) price today is $ 0, with a 0.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current PUB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PUB.

Pubhouse Dominance Index currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 30,648, with a circulating supply of 974.25M PUB. During the last 24 hours, PUB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00208552, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PUB moved +0.28% in the last hour and +29.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.65K$ 30.65K $ 30.65K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 30.65K$ 30.65K $ 30.65K Circulation Supply 974.25M 974.25M 974.25M Total Supply 974,248,083.018817 974,248,083.018817 974,248,083.018817

The current Market Cap of Pubhouse Dominance Index is $ 30.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PUB is 974.25M, with a total supply of 974248083.018817. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.65K.