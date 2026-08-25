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The live Pubhouse Dominance Index price today is 0 USD.PUB market cap is 30,648 USD. Track real-time PUB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Pubhouse Dominance Index price today is 0 USD.PUB market cap is 30,648 USD. Track real-time PUB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Pubhouse Dominance Index Logo

Pubhouse Dominance Index Price (PUB)

Unlisted

1 PUB to USD Live Price:

$0.00003147
$0.00003147$0.00003147
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:55:34 (UTC+8)

Pubhouse Dominance Index Price Today

The live Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) price today is $ 0, with a 0.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current PUB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PUB.

Pubhouse Dominance Index currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 30,648, with a circulating supply of 974.25M PUB. During the last 24 hours, PUB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00208552, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PUB moved +0.28% in the last hour and +29.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) Market Information

$ 30.65K
$ 30.65K$ 30.65K

--
----

$ 30.65K
$ 30.65K$ 30.65K

974.25M
974.25M 974.25M

974,248,083.018817
974,248,083.018817 974,248,083.018817

The current Market Cap of Pubhouse Dominance Index is $ 30.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PUB is 974.25M, with a total supply of 974248083.018817. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.65K.

Pubhouse Dominance Index Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00208552
$ 0.00208552$ 0.00208552

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.28%

-0.90%

+29.03%

+29.03%

Price Prediction for Pubhouse Dominance Index

Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PUB in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Pubhouse Dominance Index could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Pubhouse Dominance Index will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PUB price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Pubhouse Dominance Index Price Prediction.

What is Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB)

Pubhouse is a prediction token market platform where you can create and trade any belief or prediction.

🎯 Create Prediction Tokens

Input any belief or prediction - no forms, tickers, or supply decisions needed
If no similar market exists, create the generated market with a single click
Use article links or Polymarket links to auto-generate new markets
Earn 20% of all trading fees as the market creator

💰 Trade Like Memecoins

Each market has 1 billion tokens deployed to a Uniswap V4 pool
Trade based on attention and belief in predictions
No formal resolution - markets live on attention and speculation
Discover existing markets if your idea already exists

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemPrediction Markets

About Pubhouse Dominance Index

How much is Pubhouse Dominance Index worth right now?

Pubhouse Dominance Index is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of -0.90% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is PUB going up or down today?

PUB has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Prediction Markets,Base Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Pubhouse Dominance Index today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling PUB.

What makes Pubhouse Dominance Index different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Prediction Markets,Base Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, PUB offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much PUB exists in the market?

There are 974248083.018817 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Pubhouse Dominance Index's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦2.8327100665289557472000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pubhouse Dominance Index

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:55:34 (UTC+8)

Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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