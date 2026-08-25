What is PsyDAO about?

PsyDAO is a bioDAO incubated by Molecule and accelerated by bio.xyz, focusing on developing intellectual property to advance psychedelic science. It was initiated in 2022 by members of the founding teams of VitaDAO, Molecule, and Gitcoin. PsyDAO utilizes IP tokens, including IP-NFTs and fungible IPTs, to build an on-chain portfolio of psychedelic IP.

What makes PsyDAO unique?

PsyDAO stands out for its open membership, encouraging pseudonymous participation with a strong emphasis on privacy protection. It employs new open-source models for IP tokenization, IP-NFTs, and IP rights distribution, incorporating ethical encumbrances through fungible tokens. The DAO aims to function as a hivemind, serving as a collective consciousness for the ethical development of psychedelics. It seeks to redesign incentives and access from the bottom up, prioritizing people—patients, recreational users, and spiritual communities—over centralized ownership, which often has misaligned incentives.

What's the history of PsyDAO?

PsyDAO was initiated in 2022 by members of the founding teams of VitaDAO, Molecule, and Gitcoin. It was incubated by Molecule and accelerated by bio.xyz, focusing on developing intellectual property to advance psychedelic science.

What can PsyDAO be used for?

PsyDAO can be used to develop intellectual property for advancing psychedelic science. It focuses on building an on-chain portfolio of psychedelic IP using IP tokens, including IP-NFTs and fungible IPTs. The DAO aims to redesign incentives and access for psychedelics, prioritizing patients, recreational users, and spiritual communities.

What is the current price of PsyDAO?

The live price of PsyDAO (PSY) is ₦4.3480697781227210812000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is PsyDAO positioned in the market?

PsyDAO currently sits at market rank #5365, supported by a market capitalization of ₦148569498.15250091516000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of PSY?

The circulating supply of PSY is 34173127.2222628 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of PsyDAO?

During the last 24 hours, PsyDAO traded within a range of ₦4.3222353840793262740000 (24-hour low) and ₦4.6289882521529478964000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is PsyDAO from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

PsyDAO reached an all-time high of ₦1119.0285949837668696000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦3.2667469023105966852000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is PSY trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for PsyDAO?

The current price movement of -2.11% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Ethereum Ecosystem,Decentralized Science (DeSci). Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.