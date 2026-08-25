About PSEUDO REALITY PSEUDO REALITY is a visionary AI protocol that utilizes autonomous AI agents to create a holistic guide and mentorship program for users. The goal is to help individuals break out of their limitations and become better versions of themselves by providing guidance on self-improvement and goal achievement. PSEUDO REALITY aims to leverage AI to empower people, offering science-based suggestions and guidance to enhance their lives and promote prosperity.

What is the current price of PSEUDO REALITY?

PSEUDO REALITY is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of -2.01% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of PSEUDO REALITY is ₦, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of PSEUDO today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦35198343.17773570104000, placing the asset at rank #7139 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is PSEUDO REALITY's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with PSEUDO.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 798934749.91427 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does PSEUDO REALITY fall under?

PSEUDO REALITY is part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,AI Agents,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact PSEUDO's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables PSEUDO to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.