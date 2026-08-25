What is ProtoKOLs about?

ProtoKOLs is an AI-powered platform that transforms complex data into clear, actionable insights.

What makes ProtoKOLs unique?

ProtoKOLs is a fully AI-powered platform combining B2B and B2C functionalities. It delivers actionable insights, driving smarter decisions and promoting transparency in Web3.

What can ProtoKOLs be used for?

For businesses, AI analyzes KOL performance to optimize marketing strategies. It helps make data-driven decisions on influencer partnerships and campaigns. AI insights identify the best KOLs for target audiences. For individual users, AI tracks KOL activities and market influence. Real-time data supports smarter investment decisions. For traders, AI-powered sentiment analysis and KOL tracking help predict market trends. It enables AI-enhanced investment decisions based on KOL performance and market movements.

What is the live price of ProtoKOLs?

ProtoKOLs is trading at ₦12.8740174535249787356000, showing a price movement of 1.58% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is KOL today?

The price volatility of KOL within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for ProtoKOLs?

The token fluctuated between ₦12.622043823714769972000 (low) and ₦12.9685126582357556408000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has KOL generated?

In the last 24 hours, KOL accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦3721.6740104575064000, and the all-time low is ₦8.5447462039806269568000. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for ProtoKOLs?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does KOL compare to other Artificial Intelligence (AI),Analytics,Ethereum Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Analytics,Ethereum Ecosystem category, KOL shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.