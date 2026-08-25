Proteo DeFi Price Today

The live Proteo DeFi (PROTEO) price today is $ 0.00283945, with a 1.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current PROTEO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00283945 per PROTEO.

Proteo DeFi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 28,691, with a circulating supply of 10.12M PROTEO. During the last 24 hours, PROTEO traded between $ 0.00277877 (low) and $ 0.00289099 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.83, while the all-time low was $ 0.00204555.

In short-term performance, PROTEO moved +1.29% in the last hour and +23.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 226.89.

Proteo DeFi (PROTEO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 28.69K$ 28.69K $ 28.69K Volume (24H) $ 226.89$ 226.89 $ 226.89 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 40.65K$ 40.65K $ 40.65K Circulation Supply 10.12M 10.12M 10.12M Total Supply 14,339,849.0 14,339,849.0 14,339,849.0

The current Market Cap of Proteo DeFi is $ 28.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 226.89. The circulating supply of PROTEO is 10.12M, with a total supply of 14339849.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 40.65K.