What is Prophet of Ethereum about?

$PROPHET is the second chapter of $BOOE, an ecosystem creating three interconnected coins representing the holy Trinity. These coins will be interconnected in future project developments.

What makes Prophet of Ethereum unique?

$PROPHET is the second and final chapter of $BOOE, following the successful launch of its first chapter, $HOPE (History of Pepe), which is already listed on CoinGecko.

What's the history of Prophet of Ethereum?

$BOOE was created and launched its first chapter, $HOPE (History of Pepe), one month after its inception. $HOPE has already achieved listing on CoinGecko, setting the stage for $PROPHET as the next chapter in the $BOOE ecosystem.

What's next for Prophet of Ethereum?

As the second and final chapter of $BOOE, $PROPHET will contribute to the continued development of the ecosystem, with all three coins expected to be linked in future project advancements.

What can Prophet of Ethereum be used for?

$PROPHET, as part of the $BOOE ecosystem, will be utilized within the interconnected framework of the three coins, representing the holy Trinity and supporting the project's future developments.

What is the current price of Prophet of Ethereum?

The live price of Prophet of Ethereum (PROPHET) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Prophet of Ethereum positioned in the market?

Prophet of Ethereum currently sits at market rank #4118, supported by a market capitalization of ₦398003153.36433174556000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of PROPHET?

The circulating supply of PROPHET is 1000000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Prophet of Ethereum?

During the last 24 hours, Prophet of Ethereum traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Prophet of Ethereum from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Prophet of Ethereum reached an all-time high of ₦9.2885241132457459092000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is PROPHET trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Prophet of Ethereum?

The current price movement of 13.30% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.