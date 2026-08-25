PROOF Platform Price Today

The live PROOF Platform (PROOF) price today is $ 0.02758933, with a 0.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current PROOF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02758933 per PROOF.

PROOF Platform currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 310,867, with a circulating supply of 11.27M PROOF. During the last 24 hours, PROOF traded between $ 0.02721171 (low) and $ 0.02815077 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.339058, while the all-time low was $ 0.02148088.

In short-term performance, PROOF moved -0.46% in the last hour and +25.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 92.94.

PROOF Platform (PROOF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 310.87K$ 310.87K $ 310.87K Volume (24H) $ 92.94$ 92.94 $ 92.94 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 848.45K$ 848.45K $ 848.45K Circulation Supply 11.27M 11.27M 11.27M Total Supply 30,752,982.42725457 30,752,982.42725457 30,752,982.42725457

The current Market Cap of PROOF Platform is $ 310.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 92.94. The circulating supply of PROOF is 11.27M, with a total supply of 30752982.42725457. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 848.45K.