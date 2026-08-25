Which blockchain network does Prometheus run on?

Prometheus operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of PROMETHEUS?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 45.18% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Prometheus belong to?

Prometheus falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare PROMETHEUS with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Prometheus?

Its market capitalization is ₦1194862456.90999060676000, placing the asset at rank #2996. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of PROMETHEUS is currently circulating?

There are 924838130.467666 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Prometheus today?

Over the past day, PROMETHEUS generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Prometheus fluctuated between ₦ and ₦1.7640870637087210172000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.