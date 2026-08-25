Project DogCat DOGC Price Today

The live Project DogCat DOGC (DOGC) price today is $ 0.00220185, with a 1.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current DOGC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00220185 per DOGC.

Project DogCat DOGC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 220,185, with a circulating supply of 100.00M DOGC. During the last 24 hours, DOGC traded between $ 0.00209973 (low) and $ 0.0022887 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00239459, while the all-time low was $ 0.00168954.

In short-term performance, DOGC moved -- in the last hour and +20.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 220.18.

Project DogCat DOGC (DOGC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 220.19K$ 220.19K $ 220.19K Volume (24H) $ 220.18$ 220.18 $ 220.18 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 220.19K$ 220.19K $ 220.19K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Project DogCat DOGC is $ 220.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 220.18. The circulating supply of DOGC is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 220.19K.