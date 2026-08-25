Project DogCat DCAT Price Today

The live Project DogCat DCAT (DCAT) price today is $ 0.00215537, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current DCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00215537 per DCAT.

Project DogCat DCAT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 215,537, with a circulating supply of 100.00M DCAT. During the last 24 hours, DCAT traded between $ 0.00215531 (low) and $ 0.00215709 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00215709, while the all-time low was $ 0.00172207.

In short-term performance, DCAT moved -- in the last hour and +22.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 216.43.

Project DogCat DCAT (DCAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 215.54K$ 215.54K $ 215.54K Volume (24H) $ 216.43$ 216.43 $ 216.43 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 215.54K$ 215.54K $ 215.54K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Project DogCat DCAT is $ 215.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 216.43. The circulating supply of DCAT is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 215.54K.