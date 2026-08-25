Project 89 Price Today

The live Project 89 (PROJECT89) price today is $ 0, with a 6.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current PROJECT89 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PROJECT89.

Project 89 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 792,155, with a circulating supply of 1.37B PROJECT89. During the last 24 hours, PROJECT89 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00642953, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PROJECT89 moved -0.13% in the last hour and +45.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 729.32.

Project 89 (PROJECT89) Market Information

Market Cap $ 792.16K$ 792.16K $ 792.16K Volume (24H) $ 729.32$ 729.32 $ 729.32 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 792.16K$ 792.16K $ 792.16K Circulation Supply 1.37B 1.37B 1.37B Total Supply 1,374,830,875.498572 1,374,830,875.498572 1,374,830,875.498572

The current Market Cap of Project 89 is $ 792.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 729.32. The circulating supply of PROJECT89 is 1.37B, with a total supply of 1374830875.498572. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 792.16K.