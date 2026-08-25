Professional Fighters League Fan Token Price Today

The live Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) price today is $ 0.064381, with a 8.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current PFL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.064381 per PFL.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 156,517, with a circulating supply of 2.41M PFL. During the last 24 hours, PFL traded between $ 0.059476 (low) and $ 0.072043 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.95, while the all-time low was $ 0.02653734.

In short-term performance, PFL moved +1.60% in the last hour and -19.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 615.32.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 156.52K$ 156.52K $ 156.52K Volume (24H) $ 615.32$ 615.32 $ 615.32 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 324.41K$ 324.41K $ 324.41K Circulation Supply 2.41M 2.41M 2.41M Total Supply 5,000,000.0 5,000,000.0 5,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Professional Fighters League Fan Token is $ 156.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 615.32. The circulating supply of PFL is 2.41M, with a total supply of 5000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 324.41K.