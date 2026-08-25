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The live ProductClank price today is 0 USD.$PRO market cap is 156,479 USD. Track real-time $PRO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live ProductClank price today is 0 USD.$PRO market cap is 156,479 USD. Track real-time $PRO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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ProductClank Logo

ProductClank Price ($PRO)

Unlisted

1 $PRO to USD Live Price:

$0.00000159
$0.00000159$0.00000159
-0.67%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
ProductClank ($PRO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:51:26 (UTC+8)

ProductClank Price Today

The live ProductClank ($PRO) price today is $ 0, with a 3.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current $PRO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $PRO.

ProductClank currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 156,479, with a circulating supply of 100.00B $PRO. During the last 24 hours, $PRO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $PRO moved -1.87% in the last hour and +6.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ProductClank ($PRO) Market Information

$ 156.48K
$ 156.48K$ 156.48K

--
----

$ 156.48K
$ 156.48K$ 156.48K

100.00B
100.00B 100.00B

99,999,999,999.99998
99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of ProductClank is $ 156.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $PRO is 100.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 156.48K.

ProductClank Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.87%

-3.68%

+6.93%

+6.93%

Price Prediction for ProductClank

ProductClank ($PRO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of $PRO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ProductClank ($PRO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of ProductClank could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ProductClank will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for $PRO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking ProductClank Price Prediction.

What is ProductClank ($PRO)

TL;DR - Producthunt where each listing get a product coin

ProductClank helps bootstrapped founders with zero marketing budget to unlock viral growth by transforming users into skin-in-the-game community members. Turning Users into Growth Evangelists.

Builders get distribution. Degens get skin in the game for products they believe in.

The Vision: Memes are so much bigger than just a simple pvp game. They poses an explosive energy in the form of the attention they create - what if we could direct that energy to help solve a painful problem for founders & bootstrapped teams - growth & distribution!

How it works: On the frontend - builders simply submit their product as if they would submit on Producthunt. On the backend, we open them a crypto wallet and deploy a product coin , so a community of degens, product explorers and discoverers can bet on the virality and success of these products.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ProductClank ($PRO) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemBase MemeLaunchpad

About ProductClank

What is ProductClank about?

ProductClank is a platform designed to help bootstrapped founders with zero marketing budget achieve viral growth by transforming users into skin-in-the-game community members. It turns users into growth evangelists, providing builders with distribution while giving degens a stake in the products they believe in.

What makes ProductClank unique?

ProductClank stands out by leveraging the explosive energy of memes and community engagement. It allows users to bet on the virality and success of products through a unique crypto-based system, where each product listing is associated with a product coin.

What can ProductClank be used for?

ProductClank can be used by builders to submit their products, similar to Producthunt, while also enabling a community of degens, product explorers, and discoverers to bet on the success of these products through a crypto wallet and product coin system.

What is the live trading price of ProductClank today?

The current trading price of ProductClank stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for $PRO?

$PRO recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for ProductClank?

In the last 24 hours, ProductClank has seen a price movement of -3.68%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has ProductClank traded in today?

Within the past day, ProductClank fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ProductClank

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:51:26 (UTC+8)

ProductClank ($PRO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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