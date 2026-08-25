ProductClank Price ($PRO)
The live ProductClank ($PRO) price today is $ 0, with a 3.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current $PRO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $PRO.
ProductClank currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 156,479, with a circulating supply of 100.00B $PRO. During the last 24 hours, $PRO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, $PRO moved -1.87% in the last hour and +6.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of ProductClank is $ 156.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $PRO is 100.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 156.48K.
-1.87%
-3.68%
+6.93%
+6.93%
In 2040, the price of ProductClank could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
TL;DR - Producthunt where each listing get a product coin
ProductClank helps bootstrapped founders with zero marketing budget to unlock viral growth by transforming users into skin-in-the-game community members. Turning Users into Growth Evangelists.
Builders get distribution. Degens get skin in the game for products they believe in.
The Vision: Memes are so much bigger than just a simple pvp game. They poses an explosive energy in the form of the attention they create - what if we could direct that energy to help solve a painful problem for founders & bootstrapped teams - growth & distribution!
How it works: On the frontend - builders simply submit their product as if they would submit on Producthunt. On the backend, we open them a crypto wallet and deploy a product coin , so a community of degens, product explorers and discoverers can bet on the virality and success of these products.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is ProductClank about?
ProductClank is a platform designed to help bootstrapped founders with zero marketing budget achieve viral growth by transforming users into skin-in-the-game community members. It turns users into growth evangelists, providing builders with distribution while giving degens a stake in the products they believe in.
What makes ProductClank unique?
ProductClank stands out by leveraging the explosive energy of memes and community engagement. It allows users to bet on the virality and success of products through a unique crypto-based system, where each product listing is associated with a product coin.
What can ProductClank be used for?
ProductClank can be used by builders to submit their products, similar to Producthunt, while also enabling a community of degens, product explorers, and discoverers to bet on the success of these products through a crypto wallet and product coin system.
What is the live trading price of ProductClank today?
The current trading price of ProductClank stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for $PRO?
$PRO recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for ProductClank?
In the last 24 hours, ProductClank has seen a price movement of -3.68%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has ProductClank traded in today?
Within the past day, ProductClank fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
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