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The live PRivaCY Coin price today is 0.00112181 USD.PRCY market cap is 19,272.69 USD. Track real-time PRCY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live PRivaCY Coin price today is 0.00112181 USD.PRCY market cap is 19,272.69 USD. Track real-time PRCY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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PRivaCY Coin Price (PRCY)

Unlisted

1 PRCY to USD Live Price:

$0.00111987
$0.00111987$0.00111987
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
PRivaCY Coin (PRCY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:50:47 (UTC+8)

PRivaCY Coin Price Today

The live PRivaCY Coin (PRCY) price today is $ 0.00112181, with a 0.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRCY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00112181 per PRCY.

PRivaCY Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 19,272.69, with a circulating supply of 17.18M PRCY. During the last 24 hours, PRCY traded between $ 0.00111363 (low) and $ 0.00112191 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PRCY moved +0.01% in the last hour and +2.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.65K.

PRivaCY Coin (PRCY) Market Information

$ 19.27K
$ 19.27K$ 19.27K

$ 1.65K
$ 1.65K$ 1.65K

$ 70.32K
$ 70.32K$ 70.32K

17.18M
17.18M 17.18M

62,679,482.06271499
62,679,482.06271499 62,679,482.06271499

The current Market Cap of PRivaCY Coin is $ 19.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.65K. The circulating supply of PRCY is 17.18M, with a total supply of 62679482.06271499. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 70.32K.

PRivaCY Coin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00111363
$ 0.00111363$ 0.00111363
24H Low
$ 0.00112191
$ 0.00112191$ 0.00112191
24H High

$ 0.00111363
$ 0.00111363$ 0.00111363

$ 0.00112191
$ 0.00112191$ 0.00112191

$ 3.0
$ 3.0$ 3.0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.01%

+0.27%

+2.26%

+2.26%

Price Prediction for PRivaCY Coin

PRivaCY Coin (PRCY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PRCY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
PRivaCY Coin (PRCY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of PRivaCY Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price PRivaCY Coin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PRCY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking PRivaCY Coin Price Prediction.

What is PRivaCY Coin (PRCY)

PRivaCY Coin is a privacy blockchain which is secure, scalable and contains the ultimate privacy features. PRCY is a fully anonymous staking coin and payment system. PRCY contains superior privacy technology like Bulletproof, Haprocates Protocol, mandatory stealth addresses and transactions, RingCT & Ring Signatures in a staking chain. With PRCY it is possible to stake, run masternodes and mine PoA blocks.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

PRivaCY Coin (PRCY) Resource

Official Website

About PRivaCY Coin

What is the current price of PRivaCY Coin?

PRivaCY Coin (PRCY) is trading at ₦1.5237266867413632316000, reflecting a price movement of 0.27% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does PRivaCY Coin play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Privacy Coins,Masternodes,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Tron Ecosystem,Privacy sector, PRCY often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is PRCY being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, PRCY recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of PRivaCY Coin?

There are 17179500.062714987 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of PRCY?

PRivaCY Coin currently holds market rank #7430 with a market capitalization of ₦26177616.6002205397884000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has PRivaCY Coin performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 0.27% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does PRivaCY Coin compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Privacy Coins,Masternodes,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Tron Ecosystem,Privacy segment, PRCY demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PRivaCY Coin

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:50:47 (UTC+8)

PRivaCY Coin (PRCY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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