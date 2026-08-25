Prism Assets Price Today

The live Prism Assets (PRISM) price today is $ 0.00178398, with a 28.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRISM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00178398 per PRISM.

Prism Assets currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,784,025, with a circulating supply of 1.00B PRISM. During the last 24 hours, PRISM traded between $ 0.00123078 (low) and $ 0.00252832 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00252832, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PRISM moved +20.25% in the last hour and +1,484.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 983.72K.

Prism Assets (PRISM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.78M$ 1.78M $ 1.78M Volume (24H) $ 983.72K$ 983.72K $ 983.72K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.78M$ 1.78M $ 1.78M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Prism Assets is $ 1.78M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 983.72K. The circulating supply of PRISM is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.78M.