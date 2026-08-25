Prism Price Today

The live Prism (PRISM) price today is $ 0, with a 0.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRISM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PRISM.

Prism currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 543,765, with a circulating supply of 1.83B PRISM. During the last 24 hours, PRISM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04643859, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PRISM moved +0.01% in the last hour and -0.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.90.

Prism (PRISM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 543.77K$ 543.77K $ 543.77K Volume (24H) $ 9.90$ 9.90 $ 9.90 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 543.77K$ 543.77K $ 543.77K Circulation Supply 1.83B 1.83B 1.83B Total Supply 1,834,954,781.354479 1,834,954,781.354479 1,834,954,781.354479

The current Market Cap of Prism is $ 543.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.90. The circulating supply of PRISM is 1.83B, with a total supply of 1834954781.354479. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 543.77K.