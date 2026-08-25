Primis Protocol Price Today

The live Primis Protocol (PRIMIS) price today is $ 0, with a 3.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRIMIS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PRIMIS.

Primis Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 204,492, with a circulating supply of 999.98M PRIMIS. During the last 24 hours, PRIMIS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00307941, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PRIMIS moved +0.36% in the last hour and +7.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 518.46.

Primis Protocol (PRIMIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 204.49K$ 204.49K $ 204.49K Volume (24H) $ 518.46$ 518.46 $ 518.46 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 204.49K$ 204.49K $ 204.49K Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,978,641.8352052 999,978,641.8352052 999,978,641.8352052

The current Market Cap of Primis Protocol is $ 204.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 518.46. The circulating supply of PRIMIS is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999978641.8352052. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 204.49K.