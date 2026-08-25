Primer Price Today

The live Primer (PR) price today is $ 0, with a 2.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current PR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PR.

Primer currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 186,841, with a circulating supply of 286.17M PR. During the last 24 hours, PR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00232342, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PR moved +0.30% in the last hour and +12.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.09K.

Primer (PR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 186.84K$ 186.84K $ 186.84K Volume (24H) $ 1.09K$ 1.09K $ 1.09K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 186.84K$ 186.84K $ 186.84K Circulation Supply 286.17M 286.17M 286.17M Total Supply 286,166,606.6417993 286,166,606.6417993 286,166,606.6417993

The current Market Cap of Primer is $ 186.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.09K. The circulating supply of PR is 286.17M, with a total supply of 286166606.6417993. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 186.84K.