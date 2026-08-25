What is PrimeFi about?

Prime Numbers Labs is a blockchain-development studio that operates an omnichain DeFi ecosystem built around the PRFI utility token.

What can PrimeFi be used for?

All components share PRFI, an Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) that can move natively across supported chains via LayerZero.

What makes PrimeFi unique?

Its three production-grade applications are: PrimeFi is a LayerZero-enabled lending and borrowing protocol that allows users to deposit collateral on one chain and draw liquidity on another, while keeping all loans over-collateralized. PrimeStaking is a derivative-staking system where fungible tokens are locked inside NFTs (the “basket-of-assets” model) to generate on-chain yield. PrimePort is the largest NFT marketplace on the XDC Network, offering multichain trading and optional NFT staking rewards.

What is the current price of Prime Numbers Labs?

The live price of Prime Numbers Labs (PRFI) is ₦8.2096732982726845284000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Prime Numbers Labs positioned in the market?

Prime Numbers Labs currently sits at market rank #4446, supported by a market capitalization of ₦292770783.30586630456000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of PRFI?

The circulating supply of PRFI is 36365879.12123614 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Prime Numbers Labs?

During the last 24 hours, Prime Numbers Labs traded within a range of ₦7.7729063293665838868000 (24-hour low) and ₦8.4299040369791006188000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Prime Numbers Labs from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Prime Numbers Labs reached an all-time high of ₦387.64630506880675056000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦4.5622697750019724532000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is PRFI trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Prime Numbers Labs?

The current price movement of 3.31% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,XDC Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,HyperEVM Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.