PRIMAL Price (PRIMAL)
The live PRIMAL (PRIMAL) price today is $ 0, with a 1.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRIMAL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PRIMAL.
PRIMAL currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 35,041, with a circulating supply of 2.88B PRIMAL. During the last 24 hours, PRIMAL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01643575, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, PRIMAL moved -- in the last hour and -6.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of PRIMAL is $ 35.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PRIMAL is 2.88B, with a total supply of 4947317918.367159. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 60.12K.
--
+1.05%
-6.85%
-6.85%
In 2040, the price of PRIMAL could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
PRIMAL combines 2 massively successful concepts: STEPN-style sports + Chiliz-style fan tokens.
Designed for Mass Adoption:
Connecting fans with celebrity athletes Train & earn all types of fitness activities Trade your favorite athletes fan tokens.
Inner Circle PRIMAL’s Inner Circle connects fans & athletes like never before through it’s industry defining app. Think Patreon meets masterclass fuelled by the blockchain. The Inner Circle allows athletes from any discipline to create their own ecosystem supporting athletes throughout their careers offering revenue streams and media support. Users pay $PRIMAL to access the Inner Circles
Fan Token Current projects connects fans to institutions. PRIMAL seeks to decentralise away from large companies and connect fans directly to their favourite athletes. Athlete Fan Tokens (ATLs) are issued by athletes so fans get real, influential interactions. Fans buy $PRIMAL to access Fan Tokens.
Move2Earn Workout the way you want, when you want. Unlike other M2E projects that only focus on running and penalise you, PRIMAL is rolling out an app that rewards all types of fitness activities. Take what you have learned from athletes through the Inner Circle and start earning through the PRIMAL app immediately.
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What is PRIMAL?
PRIMAL is a fitness app and fan token project that utilizes the Move-to-Earn concept to incentivize users to work out while earning rewards. PRIMAL has a roster of over 250 star athletes from various sports leagues, including football, UFC, and cricket. PRIMAL is integrated with popular fitness devices, such as Apple, Fitbit, and Whoop, and aims to create a market of over 100 million users.
What Makes PRIMAL Unique?
PRIMAL is the first Move2Earn infrastructure project that tokenizes fan-athlete engagement. By issuing fan tokens through Fan Token Offerings (FTO), PRIMAL recreates the bond between athletes and their fans and gives ownership of the fan-athlete experience to the rightful owners - the fans and athletes. History of PRIMAL PRIMAL is the first project to build a product on a blockchain made for Fitness Finance, using the Step Network protocol. By addressing the bottleneck and expense of the FitFi market, PRIMAL can move to market faster, smoother, and onboard more users. The project is powered by the blockchain for the FitFi economy, and the PRIMAL token is the main governance and utility token that powers the entire ecosystem.
What's Next for PRIMAL
What can PRIMAL (PRIMAL) be Used For?
PRIMAL provides various benefits to its token holders, including free NFTs, rewards for activating earnings on PRIMAL NFTs, discounts on NFT trading fees, and staking yield. The project aims to expand its ecosystem by enabling users to purchase fan tokens from every athlete in the PRIMAL ecosystem, adding significant buying pressure to the token. Additionally, users can pay athletes with $PRIMAL to access their inner circles, training camps, exclusive content, and forums. The app will also allow users to use and earn $PRIMAL through its NFT marketplace, as well as to purchase goods from brands and athletes. PRIMAL is the primary governance and utility token that powers the entire PRIMAL ecosystem. It is used for peer-to-peer asset trading, staking, locks, buybacks, and burns, as well as for accessing the Inner Circle and Athlete Fan Tokens. By staking PRIMAL, users can receive numerous benefits, including limited edition NFTs, discounts on NFT trading fees, and staking yield. PRIMAL aims to provide a seamless user experience for the FitFi market, with its unique integration of fitness and blockchain technologies.
What is the real-time price of PRIMAL today?
The live price of PRIMAL stands at ₦, moving 1.05% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.
What does the daily price structure look like for PRIMAL?
PRIMAL has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.
How much volatility is PRIMAL showing today?
The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.
What technical zone is PRIMAL currently trading in?
Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests PRIMAL is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.
What is the overall market ranking and size of PRIMAL?
With a market cap of ₦47595320.80308083276000, PRIMAL is ranked #6764, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.
How much trading activity has PRIMAL seen recently?
The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.
How does PRIMAL compare to its ATH and ATL?
Its ATH is ₦22.3242713932032703700000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.
What fundamentals influence PRIMAL's market behavior?
Core factors include circulating supply (2883613439.0 tokens), category performance within Sports,NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Fan Token,DaoMaker Launchpad,Ethereum Ecosystem,Step Network Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.
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