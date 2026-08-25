What is Prick about?

PRICK is just a meme coin, but we have big plans, we have a big community to make PRICK one of the famous meme coins in the market.

What makes Prick unique?

The project is based on an online game: play, earn points, and have tons of fun! Every month, there's a prize pool of 200 Solana and other rewards. Complete easy tasks, play the game, earn points, and have tons of fun. Promote your lovely project to everyone and become the leader of the race.

What can Prick be used for?

TOKENOMICS: 1 billion supply, LP burned 100%, Tax 0%, 10% bought and locked for CEX listing, airdrop, burn, event, marketing (locked with vesting) - smooth release at 1% per month. Ownership renounced.

What is the current price of Prick?

Prick is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 4.42% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Prick is ₦23.2208552609269548224000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of PRICK today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦32517107.95998273840000, placing the asset at rank #7201 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Prick's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with PRICK.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 1000000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Prick fall under?

Prick is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact PRICK's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables PRICK to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.