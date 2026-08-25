Presearch Price Today

The live Presearch (PRE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PRE.

Presearch currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 177,467, with a circulating supply of 932.61M PRE. During the last 24 hours, PRE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.814159, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PRE moved +0.01% in the last hour and -11.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 329.83.

Presearch (PRE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 177.47K$ 177.47K $ 177.47K Volume (24H) $ 329.83$ 329.83 $ 329.83 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 190.29K$ 190.29K $ 190.29K Circulation Supply 932.61M 932.61M 932.61M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Presearch is $ 177.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 329.83. The circulating supply of PRE is 932.61M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 190.29K.