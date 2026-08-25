Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live PREME Token price today is 0.00212518 USD.PREME market cap is 397,786 USD. Track real-time PREME to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live PREME Token price today is 0.00212518 USD.PREME market cap is 397,786 USD. Track real-time PREME to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About PREME

PREME Price Info

What is PREME

PREME Whitepaper

PREME Official Website

PREME Tokenomics

PREME Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

PREME Token Logo

PREME Token Price (PREME)

Unlisted

1 PREME to USD Live Price:

$0.00212614
$0.00212614$0.00212614
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
PREME Token (PREME) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:48:04 (UTC+8)

PREME Token Price Today

The live PREME Token (PREME) price today is $ 0.00212518, with a 2.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current PREME to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00212518 per PREME.

PREME Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 397,786, with a circulating supply of 187.17M PREME. During the last 24 hours, PREME traded between $ 0.00206554 (low) and $ 0.00224213 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.055608, while the all-time low was $ 0.00112735.

In short-term performance, PREME moved -0.14% in the last hour and +37.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 171.97.

PREME Token (PREME) Market Information

$ 397.79K
$ 397.79K$ 397.79K

$ 171.97
$ 171.97$ 171.97

$ 493.42K
$ 493.42K$ 493.42K

187.17M
187.17M 187.17M

232,172,225.945933
232,172,225.945933 232,172,225.945933

The current Market Cap of PREME Token is $ 397.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 171.97. The circulating supply of PREME is 187.17M, with a total supply of 232172225.945933. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 493.42K.

PREME Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00206554
$ 0.00206554$ 0.00206554
24H Low
$ 0.00224213
$ 0.00224213$ 0.00224213
24H High

$ 0.00206554
$ 0.00206554$ 0.00206554

$ 0.00224213
$ 0.00224213$ 0.00224213

$ 0.055608
$ 0.055608$ 0.055608

$ 0.00112735
$ 0.00112735$ 0.00112735

-0.14%

+2.81%

+37.55%

+37.55%

Price Prediction for PREME Token

PREME Token (PREME) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PREME in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
PREME Token (PREME) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of PREME Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price PREME Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PREME price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking PREME Token Price Prediction.

What is PREME Token (PREME)

PREME is all about bringing businesses and individuals from Web2 to Web3. We are strategically postured to offer various services for our partners to help streamline their transition in a timely manner. There are millions of businesses worldwide seeking services provided by PREME.

PREME strives to be the gateway of growth for individuals and businesses alike! We will help companies, artists and entertainers grow with NFT and Web3 Solutions. As they grow, we grow!

PREME is the gateway from Web2 to Web3. We will help companies, artists and entertainers grow with NFT and Web3 Solutions.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

PREME Token (PREME) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemBase MemeE-commerce

About PREME Token

What is PREME Token about?

PREME is all about bringing businesses and individuals from Web2 to Web3. We are strategically postured to offer various services for our partners to help streamline their transition in a timely manner. There are millions of businesses worldwide seeking services provided by PREME.

What makes PREME Token unique?

PREME strives to be the gateway of growth for individuals and businesses alike! We will help companies, artists and entertainers grow with NFT and Web3 Solutions. As they grow, we grow!

What is PREME Token's current price?

PREME Token trades at ₦2.8865792604175487048000, reflecting a price movement of 2.80% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of PREME?

With a market cap of ₦540302853.25687943096000, PREME is ranked #3779 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does PREME Token generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of PREME?

There are 187172225.945933 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

PREME Token fluctuated between ₦2.8055717283067145144000 and ₦3.0454295434551419068000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does PREME Token compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦75.53096655967920288000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence PREME?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Meme,Base Ecosystem,Base Meme,E-commerce category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does PREME behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PREME Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:48:04 (UTC+8)

PREME Token (PREME) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about PREME Token

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1467
$0.1467$0.1467

+389.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.1420
$2.1420$2.1420

+2,042.00%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008887
$0.008887$0.008887

+18.61%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.6949
$0.6949$0.6949

+88.31%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.1900
$3.1900$3.1900

-20.25%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.1420
$2.1420$2.1420

+2,042.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1467
$0.1467$0.1467

+389.00%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.6949
$0.6949$0.6949

+88.31%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.066931
$0.066931$0.066931

+80.75%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.093368
$0.093368$0.093368

+21.46%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage