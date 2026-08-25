PREME Token Price Today

The live PREME Token (PREME) price today is $ 0.00212518, with a 2.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current PREME to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00212518 per PREME.

PREME Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 397,786, with a circulating supply of 187.17M PREME. During the last 24 hours, PREME traded between $ 0.00206554 (low) and $ 0.00224213 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.055608, while the all-time low was $ 0.00112735.

In short-term performance, PREME moved -0.14% in the last hour and +37.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 171.97.

PREME Token (PREME) Market Information

Market Cap $ 397.79K$ 397.79K $ 397.79K Volume (24H) $ 171.97$ 171.97 $ 171.97 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 493.42K$ 493.42K $ 493.42K Circulation Supply 187.17M 187.17M 187.17M Total Supply 232,172,225.945933 232,172,225.945933 232,172,225.945933

The current Market Cap of PREME Token is $ 397.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 171.97. The circulating supply of PREME is 187.17M, with a total supply of 232172225.945933. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 493.42K.