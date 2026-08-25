The live PredicTools (PREDIC) price today is $ 0, with a 2.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current PREDIC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PREDIC.

PredicTools currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,034.73, with a circulating supply of 999.59M PREDIC. During the last 24 hours, PREDIC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00591955, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PREDIC moved -0.44% in the last hour and +28.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PredicTools (PREDIC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.03K$ 14.03K $ 14.03K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.03K$ 14.03K $ 14.03K Circulation Supply 999.59M 999.59M 999.59M Total Supply 999,585,143.382223 999,585,143.382223 999,585,143.382223

The current Market Cap of PredicTools is $ 14.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PREDIC is 999.59M, with a total supply of 999585143.382223. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.03K.