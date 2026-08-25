Predi by Virtuals Price Today

The live Predi by Virtuals (PREDI) price today is $ 0, with a 22.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current PREDI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PREDI.

Predi by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 19,779.19, with a circulating supply of 425.04M PREDI. During the last 24 hours, PREDI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01911756, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PREDI moved -1.33% in the last hour and +99.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Predi by Virtuals (PREDI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.78K$ 19.78K $ 19.78K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 43.05K$ 43.05K $ 43.05K Circulation Supply 425.04M 425.04M 425.04M Total Supply 925,037,800.0 925,037,800.0 925,037,800.0

The current Market Cap of Predi by Virtuals is $ 19.78K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PREDI is 425.04M, with a total supply of 925037800.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 43.05K.