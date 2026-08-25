PPKAS Price (PPKAS)
The live PPKAS (PPKAS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PPKAS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PPKAS.
PPKAS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 26,409, with a circulating supply of 2.45B PPKAS. During the last 24 hours, PPKAS traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01717485, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, PPKAS moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of PPKAS is $ 26.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PPKAS is 2.45B, with a total supply of 2446406841.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.41K.
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In 2040, the price of PPKAS could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
PPKAS is a KRC-20 token on the Kaspa network. A unique blend of a meme token and first P2E web3 application on Kaspa network, where the user is not only entertained, but also gains new knowledge, and can even earn from it! Brave hero with a lore as deep as space itself. Colorful NFTs. Addictive music. Kaspa-OG and Kaspa-maxi devs. A whole universe inside. Mobile Game: This mobile game jets players off on a cosmic journey where you can link up with your squad, flex against other players, and rack up those tokens! On this escapade, you and your sidekick PPKAS will be diving into the Kaspa world, answering Qs, leaping, sprinting, soaring, and even doing some mining. While you're at it, you'll be snagging those $PPKAS tokens because the PPKAS tokenomics are all about fair, thrilling, and enlightening token distribution!
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What is PPKAS about?
PPKAS is a KRC-20 token on the Kaspa network, blending the appeal of a meme token with the first play-to-earn (P2E) application on Telegram within the Kaspa ecosystem. This platform entertains, educates, and rewards users. Centered around a brave hero with a space-themed lore, it features colorful NFTs, engaging music, and a dedicated team of Kaspa developers.
What makes PPKAS unique?
PPKAS is distinguished as the first P2E application on Telegram within the Kaspa network, offering a blend of entertainment, education, and earning opportunities. Its mobile game allows users to engage in a cosmic journey, interact with others, and earn $PPKAS tokens through activities like answering questions, mining, and more. The tokenomics are designed to ensure a fair, engaging, and educational token distribution.
What can PPKAS be used for?
PPKAS is utilized within its mobile game and Telegram application for activities such as playing games, answering questions, mining, and interacting with other players. Users can earn $PPKAS tokens through these activities, making it a versatile token within the Kaspa ecosystem.
Which blockchain network does PPKAS run on?
PPKAS operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.
What is the current price of PPKAS?
The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.
What category does PPKAS belong to?
PPKAS falls under the Gaming (GameFi),Play To Earn,Telegram Apps,Gaming Platform,Kaspa Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare PPKAS with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.
What is the market capitalization of PPKAS?
Its market capitalization is ₦35870689.39495338924000, placing the asset at rank #6303. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.
How much supply of PPKAS is currently circulating?
There are 2446406841.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.
How active is trading for PPKAS today?
Over the past day, PPKAS generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.
How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?
Within the last 24 hours, PPKAS fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.
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