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The live PPKAS price today is 0 USD.PPKAS market cap is 26,409 USD. Track real-time PPKAS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live PPKAS price today is 0 USD.PPKAS market cap is 26,409 USD. Track real-time PPKAS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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PPKAS Price Info

What is PPKAS

PPKAS Whitepaper

PPKAS Official Website

PPKAS Tokenomics

PPKAS Price Forecast

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PPKAS Price (PPKAS)

Unlisted

1 PPKAS to USD Live Price:

$0.0000108
$0.0000108$0.0000108
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
PPKAS (PPKAS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:47:26 (UTC+8)

PPKAS Price Today

The live PPKAS (PPKAS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PPKAS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PPKAS.

PPKAS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 26,409, with a circulating supply of 2.45B PPKAS. During the last 24 hours, PPKAS traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01717485, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PPKAS moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PPKAS (PPKAS) Market Information

$ 26.41K
$ 26.41K$ 26.41K

--
----

$ 26.41K
$ 26.41K$ 26.41K

2.45B
2.45B 2.45B

2,446,406,841.0
2,446,406,841.0 2,446,406,841.0

The current Market Cap of PPKAS is $ 26.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PPKAS is 2.45B, with a total supply of 2446406841.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.41K.

PPKAS Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.01717485
$ 0.01717485$ 0.01717485

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for PPKAS

PPKAS (PPKAS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PPKAS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
PPKAS (PPKAS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of PPKAS could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price PPKAS will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PPKAS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking PPKAS Price Prediction.

What is PPKAS (PPKAS)

PPKAS is a KRC-20 token on the Kaspa network. A unique blend of a meme token and first P2E web3 application on Kaspa network, where the user is not only entertained, but also gains new knowledge, and can even earn from it! Brave hero with a lore as deep as space itself. Colorful NFTs. Addictive music. Kaspa-OG and Kaspa-maxi devs. A whole universe inside. Mobile Game: This mobile game jets players off on a cosmic journey where you can link up with your squad, flex against other players, and rack up those tokens! On this escapade, you and your sidekick PPKAS will be diving into the Kaspa world, answering Qs, leaping, sprinting, soaring, and even doing some mining. While you're at it, you'll be snagging those $PPKAS tokens because the PPKAS tokenomics are all about fair, thrilling, and enlightening token distribution!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About PPKAS

What is PPKAS about?

PPKAS is a KRC-20 token on the Kaspa network, blending the appeal of a meme token with the first play-to-earn (P2E) application on Telegram within the Kaspa ecosystem. This platform entertains, educates, and rewards users. Centered around a brave hero with a space-themed lore, it features colorful NFTs, engaging music, and a dedicated team of Kaspa developers.

What makes PPKAS unique?

PPKAS is distinguished as the first P2E application on Telegram within the Kaspa network, offering a blend of entertainment, education, and earning opportunities. Its mobile game allows users to engage in a cosmic journey, interact with others, and earn $PPKAS tokens through activities like answering questions, mining, and more. The tokenomics are designed to ensure a fair, engaging, and educational token distribution.

What can PPKAS be used for?

PPKAS is utilized within its mobile game and Telegram application for activities such as playing games, answering questions, mining, and interacting with other players. Users can earn $PPKAS tokens through these activities, making it a versatile token within the Kaspa ecosystem.

Which blockchain network does PPKAS run on?

PPKAS operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of PPKAS?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does PPKAS belong to?

PPKAS falls under the Gaming (GameFi),Play To Earn,Telegram Apps,Gaming Platform,Kaspa Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare PPKAS with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of PPKAS?

Its market capitalization is ₦35870689.39495338924000, placing the asset at rank #6303. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of PPKAS is currently circulating?

There are 2446406841.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for PPKAS today?

Over the past day, PPKAS generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, PPKAS fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PPKAS

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 19:47:26 (UTC+8)

PPKAS (PPKAS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

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