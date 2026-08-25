What is POWSCHE about?

POWSCHE is a Porsche Parody on Solana, loosely based on the "Need Money for Porsche?" viral meme. The project gives a home to car culture on chain and allows people to have the possibility of owning their dream car at the same time. POWSCHE is primarily focused on community, bringing together holders for real life events, networking and supporting each other in our day to day lives.

What is today's price of POWSCHE (POWSCHE)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -0.85%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of POWSCHE are in circulation?

The circulating supply of POWSCHE is 99882703.14662646, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own POWSCHE?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of POWSCHE across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of POWSCHE today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦124845863.74861375940000, positioning POWSCHE at rank #5571 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is POWSCHE being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of POWSCHE?

The recent price movement of -0.85% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Parody Meme, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.