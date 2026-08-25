PowerTrade Fuel Price Today

The live PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) price today is $ 0, with a 112.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current PTF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PTF.

PowerTrade Fuel currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 21,643, with a circulating supply of 395.44M PTF. During the last 24 hours, PTF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.67, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PTF moved +3.75% in the last hour and +104.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.64K$ 21.64K $ 21.64K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.89K$ 21.89K $ 21.89K Circulation Supply 395.44M 395.44M 395.44M Total Supply 400,000,000.0 400,000,000.0 400,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PowerTrade Fuel is $ 21.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PTF is 395.44M, with a total supply of 400000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.89K.