Which blockchain network does Power Staked SOL run on?

Power Staked SOL operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of PWRSOL?

The token is priced at ₦164948.9386240728384000, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Power Staked SOL belong to?

Power Staked SOL falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Liquid Staking Tokens,Liquid Staked SOL,Liquid Staking category. This classification helps investors compare PWRSOL with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Power Staked SOL?

Its market capitalization is ₦121878032.46655184280000, placing the asset at rank #--. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of PWRSOL is currently circulating?

There are 738.862659419 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Power Staked SOL today?

Over the past day, PWRSOL generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Power Staked SOL fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.