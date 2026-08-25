What is Potcoin about?

PotCoin is a digital cryptocurrency designed to empower, secure, and facilitate transactions within the Cannabis community, serving both medicinal and recreational users.

What makes Potcoin unique?

PotCoin utilizes the Proof of Work Scrypt algorithm and has a total maximum supply of 420 million coins. It offers wallet software compatibility across major platforms, including Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android, along with a web wallet option.

What is the current price of Potcoin?

The live price of Potcoin (POT) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Potcoin positioned in the market?

Potcoin currently sits at market rank #4235, supported by a market capitalization of ₦360188772.17778540316000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of POT?

The circulating supply of POT is 419999534.5541231 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Potcoin?

During the last 24 hours, Potcoin traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Potcoin from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Potcoin reached an all-time high of ₦2376.9815760221300000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is POT trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Potcoin?

The current price movement of 0.44% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Smart Contract Platform,Solana Ecosystem,Proof of Work (PoW). Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.