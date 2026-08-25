What is Possum about?

Possum Labs is a team dedicated to creating new financial products that promote credible neutrality, transparency, and collaboration. These products are designed to have a positive sum nature, meaning they benefit all users at nobody’s expense. By leveraging DeFi’s inherent composability, Possum Labs aims to create financial products with greater capital efficiency and better incentive structures than traditional financial systems.

What makes Possum unique?

Possum Labs' products are unique because they are designed to benefit all users without any negative impact on others. Each product taps into the positive sum nature, ensuring that everyone involved gains value. Additionally, Possum Labs' first product, Portals, introduces a novel concept of "yield time travel," allowing users to claim future yield immediately, which is a groundbreaking feature in the DeFi space.

What's the history of Possum?

Possum Labs is a relatively new entity in the DeFi space, with its first product, Portals, slated to launch in Q4 2023. The team is focused on creating innovative financial products that leverage blockchain technology and DeFi composability to offer better financial solutions.

What's next for Possum?

Possum Labs is currently gearing up for the launch of its first product, Portals, in Q4 2023. Following the launch, the team plans to continue developing new financial products that align with its mission of promoting credible neutrality, transparency, and collaboration in the DeFi space.

What can Possum be used for?

Possum Labs' products, starting with Portals, can be used to unlock future yield immediately. For example, users can deposit tokens with a specific APY and claim the yield upfront, with the withdrawal time dependent on the amount claimed. This feature allows users to access their yield sooner, enhancing their capital efficiency and providing better incentive structures compared to traditional financial products.

What is the current market price of Possum?

Possum is valued at ₦, moving 22.50% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does POSM have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of POSM. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Possum on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of POSM?

The circulating supply stands at 1000000000.0, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Possum?

Possum generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does POSM perform relative to Robinhood Ecosystem,Pools Launchpad competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Robinhood Ecosystem,Pools Launchpad segment, POSM's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.