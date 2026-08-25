POSITIONS Price Today

The live POSITIONS (POSITIONS) price today is $ 0, with a 3.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current POSITIONS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per POSITIONS.

POSITIONS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 71,863, with a circulating supply of 999.77M POSITIONS. During the last 24 hours, POSITIONS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, POSITIONS moved -0.13% in the last hour and +16.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

POSITIONS (POSITIONS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 71.86K$ 71.86K $ 71.86K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 71.86K$ 71.86K $ 71.86K Circulation Supply 999.77M 999.77M 999.77M Total Supply 999,773,065.617767 999,773,065.617767 999,773,065.617767

The current Market Cap of POSITIONS is $ 71.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of POSITIONS is 999.77M, with a total supply of 999773065.617767. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 71.86K.