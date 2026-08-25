POSITIONS Price (POSITIONS)
The live POSITIONS (POSITIONS) price today is $ 0, with a 3.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current POSITIONS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per POSITIONS.
POSITIONS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 71,863, with a circulating supply of 999.77M POSITIONS. During the last 24 hours, POSITIONS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, POSITIONS moved -0.13% in the last hour and +16.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of POSITIONS is $ 71.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of POSITIONS is 999.77M, with a total supply of 999773065.617767. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 71.86K.
-0.13%
+3.81%
+16.60%
+16.60%
In 2040, the price of POSITIONS could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
POSITIONS is a Solana-based memecoin tied to the independent film Positions, a dark comedy about cryptocurrency trading and personal finance. The token launched through Pump.fun, the Solana memecoin launchpad, and currently trades on PumpSwap, the official decentralized exchange for graduated Pump.fun tokens. Following the original developer's exit from the project, the token transitioned into a Community Takeover, formalized through Pump.fun's official CTO process. The project now operates entirely under community direction, with no active developer involvement. Day-to-day operations including content creation, marketing, partnerships, and social engagement are handled by community contributors who stepped in after the original developer's departure. The token's identity is built around the themes and audience of the film, serving as a cultural and memetic extension of the movie's narrative about retail crypto trading. POSITIONS exists as part of a broader community ecosystem that includes the film's official channels and the holder community across multiple social platforms.
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What is POSITIONS's current price?
POSITIONS trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 3.80% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of POSITIONS?
With a market cap of ₦97609729.71295904468000, POSITIONS is ranked #5856 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does POSITIONS generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of POSITIONS?
There are 999773065.617767 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
POSITIONS fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.
How does POSITIONS compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence POSITIONS?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does POSITIONS behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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