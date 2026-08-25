Position Price (POSI)
The live Position (POSI) price today is $ 0.00241948, with a 0.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current POSI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00241948 per POSI.
Position currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 222,083, with a circulating supply of 91.80M POSI. During the last 24 hours, POSI traded between $ 0.00233785 (low) and $ 0.00248777 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.85, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, POSI moved -0.07% in the last hour and +33.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 261.65.
The current Market Cap of Position is $ 222.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 261.65. The circulating supply of POSI is 91.80M, with a total supply of 91800000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 222.08K.
-0.07%
-0.58%
+33.76%
+33.76%
In 2040, the price of Position could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Position Exchange is the new Decentralized Trading Protocol, powered by a vAMM and operating on Binance Smart Chain initially, aiming to bridge the gap between people and the cryptocurrency markets and enhance trading experiences.
The protocol offers easy and accessible Derivatives Trading in which users can trade Crypto Derivatives Products fully on-chain transparently and trustless, with high security, and privacy with a plan to expand into other assets in the future. The platform is designed to deliver all the advantages of Decentralized Finance whilst bringing the traditional Centralized Finance experience and tools onboard. To mention High leverage, low slippage, and low costs as well as limit orders all while solving the liquidity issue using the vAMM.
Moreover, Position Exchange's team designed a user-friendly and attractive interface allowing traders of all kinds to trade with ease. The platform is empowered by the POSI token, its native deflationary utility token serving as the backbone of its Ecosystem. Holders can benefit from multiple advantages and use POSI in the different developed features. Holders can Stake, Farm, and Cast NFTs to grow their POSI balance as well as participate in Position Exchange's governance and shape its future.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is today's price of Position (POSI)?
The live price is ₦3.2863196477451560528000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -0.58%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.
How many tokens of POSI are in circulation?
The circulating supply of POSI is 91800000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.
How many holders currently own Position?
There are an estimated -- unique holders of POSI across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.
What is the market cap of Position today?
The market capitalization stands at ₦301649828.19869868388000, positioning Position at rank #4426 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.
How actively is POSI being traded today?
Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.
What is driving the recent movement of Position?
The recent price movement of -0.58% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.
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