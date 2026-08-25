Position Price Today

The live Position (POSI) price today is $ 0.00241948, with a 0.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current POSI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00241948 per POSI.

Position currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 222,083, with a circulating supply of 91.80M POSI. During the last 24 hours, POSI traded between $ 0.00233785 (low) and $ 0.00248777 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.85, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, POSI moved -0.07% in the last hour and +33.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 261.65.

Position (POSI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 222.08K$ 222.08K $ 222.08K Volume (24H) $ 261.65$ 261.65 $ 261.65 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 222.08K$ 222.08K $ 222.08K Circulation Supply 91.80M 91.80M 91.80M Total Supply 91,800,000.0 91,800,000.0 91,800,000.0

The current Market Cap of Position is $ 222.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 261.65. The circulating supply of POSI is 91.80M, with a total supply of 91800000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 222.08K.