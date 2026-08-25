What is PoSciDonDAO Token about?

Healthcare spending is growing every year, and treatment plans for life-altering diseases such as cancer are still a shot in the dark. Patients are treated with different therapies, and both patients and doctors hope that one of these treatments will be effective. This current “one-size-fits-all” approach to treating patients can be a costly and exhausting burden to patients. Personalized medicine (PM) solves this. PM research aims to identify biomarkers, often of genetic origin, that predict response to treatments of interest. However, this requires profound amounts of financial resources, and the funding process is prone to systemic issues such as bias, political influence, and inefficient funding allocations. PoSciDonDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization in the decentralized science space that focuses on efficiently and transparently allocating funding for PM research through its on-chain governance system. Beyond this, PoSciDonDAO is working on developing predictive tools, such as weCURA, to help clinicians identify which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from existing anti-cancer treatments. By leveraging blockchain technology, PoSciDonDAO hopes to accelerate breakthroughs in PM therapies, setting the stage for a future where healthcare is predictive and patient-centric.

What is PoSciDonDAO Token's current price?

PoSciDonDAO Token trades at ₦81.28054542328016076000, reflecting a price movement of 2.20% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of SCI?

With a market cap of ₦416822056.07049552336000, SCI is ranked #4038 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does PoSciDonDAO Token generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of SCI?

There are 5229458.720558925 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

PoSciDonDAO Token fluctuated between ₦78.37926962534686380000 and ₦87.0518566898618924000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does PoSciDonDAO Token compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦8665.7956885835368000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence SCI?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Base Ecosystem,Decentralized Science (DeSci) category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does SCI behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.