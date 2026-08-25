What is Port Finance about?

Port Finance is a money-market, non-custodial liquidity protocol on Solana.

What makes Port Finance unique?

Port Finance offers a comprehensive suite of lending products, including variable-rate lending, fixed-rate lending, and interest rate swap.

What is today's price of Port Finance (PORT)?

The live price is ₦3.6594378414213155448000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -5.66%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of PORT are in circulation?

The circulating supply of PORT is 32160670.001121, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Port Finance?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of PORT across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Port Finance today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦117693186.61756659564000, positioning Port Finance at rank #5630 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is PORT being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Port Finance?

The recent price movement of -5.66% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem,Alameda Research Portfolio, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.