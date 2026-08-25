What is Poppy about?

Hippo hooray! Metro Richmond ZOO is excited to announce a heartwarming addition to our animal family just in time for the holidays: a baby pygmy hippo. The newborn arrived on December 9, 2024, after a 7-month gestation. Congratulations to pygmy hippo parents Iris and Corwin on the birth of another little girl.

What makes Poppy unique?

This birth was unique as it was the first time Iris gave birth in water. While common hippos usually give birth underwater, pygmy hippo calves can be born on land or in water.

What's the history of Poppy?

This is Iris and Corwin’s 3rd calf in 4.5 years (all females!), and their 2nd calf to arrive right before the holidays. Most people don’t get a hippopotamus for Christmas at all, so we feel lucky to have received two over the years.

What is the current market price of Poppy?

Poppy is valued at ₦, moving 1.33% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does POPPY have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of POPPY. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Poppy on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of POPPY?

The circulating supply stands at 999997172.0, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Poppy?

Poppy generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does POPPY perform relative to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Zoo-Themed competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Zoo-Themed segment, POPPY's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.