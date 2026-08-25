About Popo The Cat Popo is the first meme coin to launch on SEI V2 and is the original cat of SEI Network Founder, Jayendra Jog. It has established itself as one of the most popular coins on the Sei Network, with a strong organic community contributing to its success as a top-performing asset. The community's fondness for based memes and fun-loving atmosphere has made Popo a top choice for new members joining the Sei Network.

What is the current live price of Popo The Cat?

Popo The Cat is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the POPO market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Popo The Cat's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #6927, supported by a market capitalization of ₦17035487.386554031120000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 420690000000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Popo The Cat's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.