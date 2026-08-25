About Poor Doge Poor Doge (PDOGE) is a decentralized, community-driven cryptocurrency launched in May 2023. It aims to end the dog meat trade, gaining popularity as a symbol of compassion and social change. With strong support from investors and animal lovers, PDOGE stands out due to its mission and community dedication. Leveraging social media, influencers, and advocates, it has become a viral sensation. PDOGE commits to transparency and continuous improvement, evolving into a movement to eradicate the dog and cat meat trade. Join the compassionate future with PDOGE.

What is the live price of Poor Doge?

Poor Doge is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is PDOGE today?

The price volatility of PDOGE within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Poor Doge?

The token fluctuated between ₦0E-15 (low) and ₦0E-15 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has PDOGE generated?

In the last 24 hours, PDOGE accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Poor Doge?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does PDOGE compare to other BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed tokens?

Within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed category, PDOGE shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.