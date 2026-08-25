poop aura Price Today

The live poop aura (POOP) price today is $ 0, with a 6.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current POOP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per POOP.

poop aura currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 45,204, with a circulating supply of 999.67M POOP. During the last 24 hours, POOP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00305409, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, POOP moved +1.05% in the last hour and +40.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

poop aura (POOP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 45.20K$ 45.20K $ 45.20K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 45.20K$ 45.20K $ 45.20K Circulation Supply 999.67M 999.67M 999.67M Total Supply 999,671,068.16181 999,671,068.16181 999,671,068.16181

The current Market Cap of poop aura is $ 45.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of POOP is 999.67M, with a total supply of 999671068.16181. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 45.20K.